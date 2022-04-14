Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.96 Million

Analysts expect Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) to report $45.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.00 million and the highest is $46.92 million. Riley Exploration Permian posted sales of $23.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 99.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full year sales of $181.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $181.00 million to $181.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $228.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Riley Exploration Permian.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.38 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 4.45%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 2,555.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 13,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE REPX opened at $23.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $450.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Riley Exploration Permian has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $53.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is currently -24.31%.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

