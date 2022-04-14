RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Short Interest Up 162.5% in March

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 162.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of RMI opened at $18.36 on Thursday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.32.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%.
About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
