RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Short Interest Up 162.5% in March

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 162.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of RMI opened at $18.36 on Thursday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMI. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 14.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,171 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

