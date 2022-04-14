RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RLX Technology Inc. is a researcher, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells e-vapor products principally in the People’s Republic of China. RLX Technology Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

RLX opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.17. RLX Technology has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $12.76.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $298.84 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 15.68%. Equities analysts expect that RLX Technology will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLX. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

