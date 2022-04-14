RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a drop of 53.0% from the March 15th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 40.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 24.6% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RMGC opened at $9.83 on Thursday. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

