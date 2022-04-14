RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Short Interest Down 53.0% in March

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a drop of 53.0% from the March 15th total of 50,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 60,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $10.09.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 106.1% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,867,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,170,000 after purchasing an additional 961,459 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,783,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,388,000 after purchasing an additional 95,229 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,377,000 after acquiring an additional 506,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,659,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,181,000 after acquiring an additional 772,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

