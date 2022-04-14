Robert W. Baird Cuts Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Price Target to $25.00

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TWKS. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Thoughtworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thoughtworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

TWKS opened at $20.54 on Thursday. Thoughtworks has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.91.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.61 million. Thoughtworks’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Thoughtworks will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWKS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Thoughtworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,701,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Thoughtworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,057,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $614,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

