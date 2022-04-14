Robert W. Baird Increases Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target to $74.00

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.56% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.60.
NASDAQ:BECN opened at $58.47 on Tuesday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $63.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.17 and a 200-day moving average of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82.
In other news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 107,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.84 per share, with a total value of $6,000,343.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period.
Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.
