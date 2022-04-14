Robert W. Baird Increases Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target to $74.00

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.60.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $58.47 on Tuesday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $63.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.17 and a 200-day moving average of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 23.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 107,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.84 per share, with a total value of $6,000,343.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

