Robert W. Baird Lowers A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Price Target to $79.00

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AOS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $64.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.06 and a 200-day moving average of $73.67. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $60.39 and a 1-year high of $86.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,910,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,929,000 after purchasing an additional 754,557 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,944,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,783,000 after purchasing an additional 177,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,989,000 after purchasing an additional 220,019 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,823,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,426,000 after purchasing an additional 43,806 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,222,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,824,000 after purchasing an additional 180,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

