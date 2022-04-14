Robert W. Baird Upgrades H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to Outperform

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FUL has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.83.

FUL stock opened at $68.99 on Thursday. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $59.17 and a 52-week high of $81.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.74.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $1,643,031.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $97,802.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,652,000 after acquiring an additional 41,376 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 21.3% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 407,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after buying an additional 71,523 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 130.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 32,111 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

