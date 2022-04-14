Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) PT Lowered to $13.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RKT. Citigroup cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.46.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 21.68, a quick ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay Farner bought 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $99,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 111,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,378. 93.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

