Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Cut to $292.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $318.00 to $292.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.35% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.06.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $267.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $250.65 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.93.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 419.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.