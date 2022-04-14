Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 458 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Rogers (VTX:ROG – Get Rating) has been assigned a CHF 458 target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ROG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 425 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 370 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a CHF 425 target price on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays set a CHF 415 target price on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 370 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 395.23.

Rogers has a 1-year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1-year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

