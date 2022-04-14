Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Roku in a report released on Sunday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.24). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Roku’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.83) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.80) EPS.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.67 million. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Roku from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $116.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.12 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.19. Roku has a 52-week low of $97.91 and a 52-week high of $490.76.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $13,375,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,946 shares of company stock worth $51,560,874 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 237.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 576.2% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Roku by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 147.1% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

