Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ROKU. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Roku from $550.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Pivotal Research downgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Roku from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded up $2.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,880,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,260,055. Roku has a one year low of $97.91 and a one year high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 68.12 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.30.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Roku will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $527,156.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $13,375,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 325,946 shares of company stock worth $51,560,874. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Roku by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Roku by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Roku by 1,180.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Roku by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Roku by 576.2% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

