Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RYCEY. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 121 ($1.58) to GBX 97 ($1.26) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 130 ($1.69) to GBX 110 ($1.43) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.75) to GBX 132 ($1.72) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Shares of RYCEY opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.61.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( OTCMKTS:RYCEY Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

