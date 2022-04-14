Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Root in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Root from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Root from $7.00 to $2.07 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Root from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $472.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of -0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13. Root has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Root by 100.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Root in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Root in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Root in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Root in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 34.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 28,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $50,286.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel H. Rosenthal bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 54.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

