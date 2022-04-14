Rosalind Advisors, Inc. Acquires 2,500 Shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Stock

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) Director Rosalind Advisors, Inc. acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $16,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 428,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Rosalind Advisors, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Rosalind Advisors, Inc. acquired 1,000 shares of Delcath Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $6,490.00.

Shares of DCTH opened at $6.40 on Thursday. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.32. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 721.72% and a negative return on equity of 174.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 1,218.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 43,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

DCTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

