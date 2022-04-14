Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 407.25 ($5.31).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROR. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 345 ($4.50) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.47) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.28) price target on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 395 ($5.15) price target on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of LON ROR opened at GBX 302.80 ($3.95) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 317.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 339.53. Rotork has a 1-year low of GBX 274.60 ($3.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 375.60 ($4.89). The company has a market cap of £2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 33.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.35. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.94%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Davis sold 18,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.71), for a total transaction of £52,223.40 ($68,052.38).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

