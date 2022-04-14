Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Shell (LON:SHEL) a GBX 2,750 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,750 ($35.84) target price on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,600 ($33.88) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,551 ($33.24) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,375 ($30.95) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 2,570 ($33.49) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,616.33 ($34.09).

Shell stock opened at GBX 2,182 ($28.43) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £164.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,021.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81. Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($23.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,203 ($28.71).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

In other Shell news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($26.58), for a total transaction of £3,876,000 ($5,050,820.95).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

