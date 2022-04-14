Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €310.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) received a €310.00 ($336.96) target price from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 105.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VOW3. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €230.00 ($250.00) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($334.78) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($271.74) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €224.00 ($243.48) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €260.00 ($282.61) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €244.19 ($265.42).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of VOW3 opened at €151.20 ($164.35) on Thursday. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €131.30 ($142.72) and a 1-year high of €248.00 ($269.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion and a PE ratio of 5.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €163.22 and its 200-day moving average price is €177.76.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.