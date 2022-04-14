Royal Bank of Canada Boosts CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target to $65.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $115.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.78.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $63.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.85. The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 11.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.89 and a beta of 0.91.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 17,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 27,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.