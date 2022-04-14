Royal Bank of Canada Raises TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$37.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TELUS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities downgraded shares of TELUS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.05.

T opened at C$33.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.14. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$25.36 and a 12 month high of C$34.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.24. The stock has a market cap of C$45.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.42.

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.40 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.4179123 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.18%.

In other TELUS news, Senior Officer Douglas French sold 7,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total value of C$231,957.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,036,686.19.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

