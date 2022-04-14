Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Kingfisher (LON:KGF)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 370 ($4.82) price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

KGF has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kingfisher to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 355 ($4.63) to GBX 335 ($4.37) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 313 ($4.08) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 370 ($4.82) to GBX 295 ($3.84) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 350.50 ($4.57).

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Shares of KGF stock opened at GBX 257.90 ($3.36) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £5.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.48. Kingfisher has a one year low of GBX 247.40 ($3.22) and a one year high of GBX 389.67 ($5.08). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 285.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 317.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) per share. This is a positive change from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In related news, insider Jeff Carr acquired 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.39) per share, for a total transaction of £546,000 ($711,493.35).

Kingfisher Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,386 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.