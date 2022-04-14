Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €810.00 Price Target for Kering (EPA:KER)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €810.00 ($880.43) target price on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €795.00 ($864.13) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €825.00 ($896.74) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €780.00 ($847.83) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($978.26) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €785.00 ($853.26) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €778.42 ($846.11).

Shares of KER opened at €526.30 ($572.07) on Monday. Kering has a 12-month low of €231.35 ($251.47) and a 12-month high of €417.40 ($453.70). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €599.89 and its 200 day moving average price is €647.84.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

