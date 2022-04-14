Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.03) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 765 ($9.97) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 818.75 ($10.67).

LAND opened at GBX 748.40 ($9.75) on Tuesday. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 644.20 ($8.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 822.40 ($10.72). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 773.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 751.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of £5.55 billion and a PE ratio of -19.59.

In other news, insider Manjiry Tamhane acquired 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 793 ($10.33) per share, for a total transaction of £35,470.89 ($46,222.17).

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a Â£11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

