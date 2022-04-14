Royal Bank of Canada Trims Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Target Price to GBX 370

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 450 ($5.86) to GBX 370 ($4.82) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PETS. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.43) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 555 ($7.23) to GBX 430 ($5.60) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pets at Home Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 490.71 ($6.39).

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

Shares of PETS stock opened at GBX 316.60 ($4.13) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 373.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 431.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Pets at Home Group has a 1 year low of GBX 311.40 ($4.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 524.50 ($6.83). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.