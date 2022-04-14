Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Upgraded at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has C$149.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of C$151.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.07 to C$151.16 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$147.44.

Shares of RY opened at C$136.40 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$114.91 and a 52 week high of C$149.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$193.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$140.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$136.12.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.72 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$13.07 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9799998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.50%.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.40, for a total value of C$576,483.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$830,435.74. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.43, for a total value of C$57,139.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$187,825.55. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,173.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

