Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Ryanair from €20.50 ($22.28) to €20.00 ($21.74) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Liberum Capital raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ryanair from €21.00 ($22.83) to €20.00 ($21.74) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.78.

RYAAY stock opened at $94.61 on Tuesday. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $74.12 and a 52 week high of $127.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Ryanair had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Ryanair by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Ryanair by 1,124.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Ryanair by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

