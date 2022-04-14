Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

RHP has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

RHP stock traded up $5.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.98. The company had a trading volume of 345,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,259. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.67. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $68.64 and a 1-year high of $98.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.74.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $377.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.16 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 198.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 298,621.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,102,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,293 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 776.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,296,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,242,000 after buying an additional 2,034,749 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,962,000. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 229.5% in the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 565,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,036,000 after buying an additional 394,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,640,000 after buying an additional 390,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

