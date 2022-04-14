Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
RHP has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.
RHP stock traded up $5.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.98. The company had a trading volume of 345,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,259. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.67. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $68.64 and a 1-year high of $98.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.74.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 298,621.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,102,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,293 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 776.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,296,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,242,000 after buying an additional 2,034,749 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,962,000. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 229.5% in the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 565,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,036,000 after buying an additional 394,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,640,000 after buying an additional 390,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.
