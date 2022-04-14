Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €136.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €136.00 ($147.83) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAF has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($144.57) price target on Safran in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($103.26) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($152.17) price target on Safran in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($135.87) target price on Safran in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €140.00 ($152.17) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €127.70 ($138.80).

Get Safran alerts:

Shares of EPA:SAF opened at €102.02 ($110.89) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €106.85 and a 200-day moving average of €109.21. Safran has a twelve month low of €67.17 ($73.01) and a twelve month high of €92.36 ($100.39).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.