SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SAIL. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson cut SailPoint Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $64.20 on Monday. SailPoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $64.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -97.27 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.47.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $100,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,745 shares of company stock valued at $4,200,862 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,846,000 after buying an additional 22,520 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 86,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,513,000. Finally, Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $5,855,000.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

