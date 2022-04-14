salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities analysts expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $0.95. salesforce.com reported earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full-year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $6.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $195.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,677,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,357,897. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.39 and its 200 day moving average is $246.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $184.44 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.76 billion, a PE ratio of 130.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total transaction of $90,750.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total transaction of $4,403,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,257 shares of company stock valued at $32,396,922 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

