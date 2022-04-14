Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $127.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.37 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 42.57% and a return on equity of 13.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

SASR stock opened at $43.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.01. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $52.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.42%.

SASR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,503,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,277,000 after acquiring an additional 296,754 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $2,779,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 24,502 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $553,000. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp (Get Rating)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.