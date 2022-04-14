Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 42.57%. The firm had revenue of $127.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SASR opened at $43.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.49. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $52.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.42%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $553,000. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

SASR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

