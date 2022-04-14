Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €108.00 Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($117.39) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BAS. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($83.70) target price on Basf in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €74.00 ($80.43) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €79.00 ($85.87) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($78.26) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($82.61) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Basf presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €73.03 ($79.38).

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €51.34 ($55.80) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion and a PE ratio of 8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €57.73 and a 200-day moving average of €61.36. Basf has a one year low of €47.23 ($51.34) and a one year high of €72.84 ($79.17).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

