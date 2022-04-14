SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €135.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($146.74) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SAP. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($146.74) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($146.74) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €152.00 ($165.22) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($157.61) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($163.04) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €138.29 ($150.31).

SAP stock opened at €96.85 ($105.27) on Wednesday. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €94.48 ($102.70) and a fifty-two week high of €129.74 ($141.02). The firm has a market capitalization of $114.24 billion and a PE ratio of 22.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is €102.16 and its 200-day moving average is €114.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

