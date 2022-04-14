SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €135.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($146.74) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SAP. Barclays set a €128.00 ($139.13) price objective on SAP in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €152.00 ($165.22) price objective on SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($163.04) price objective on SAP in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($146.74) price objective on SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($167.39) price target on SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €138.29 ($150.31).

ETR:SAP opened at €96.85 ($105.27) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74. SAP has a one year low of €94.48 ($102.70) and a one year high of €129.74 ($141.02). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €102.16 and a 200-day moving average price of €114.70.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

