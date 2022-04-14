SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €135.00 by Warburg Research

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) has been assigned a €135.00 ($146.74) target price by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($157.61) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($146.74) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($146.74) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, January 28th. Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($163.04) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($157.61) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €138.29 ($150.31).

Shares of ETR:SAP opened at €96.85 ($105.27) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €102.16 and its 200 day moving average price is €114.70. The stock has a market cap of $114.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €94.48 ($102.70) and a fifty-two week high of €129.74 ($141.02). The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

