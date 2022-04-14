Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.35 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.32). Sarepta Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($2.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.45) to ($4.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.20) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $201.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.48 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.28% and a negative net margin of 59.67%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.40) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.42.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $83.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.60 and its 200-day moving average is $81.61. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $101.24.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 88.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

