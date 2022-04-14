Savaria (SIS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Savaria (TSE: SIS) recently:

3/25/2022 – Savaria had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$24.50 to C$23.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Savaria had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$24.50 to C$23.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Savaria had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins.

3/25/2022 – Savaria had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SIS stock opened at C$16.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.70. Savaria Co. has a one year low of C$16.20 and a one year high of C$22.63. The stock has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.43.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$189.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$182.35 million. Research analysts anticipate that Savaria Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Savaria’s payout ratio is presently 260.32%.

In other news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.48, for a total value of C$437,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,185,375.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

