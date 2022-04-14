SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $603.88 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) will report sales of $603.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $596.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $609.18 million. SBA Communications reported sales of $548.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SBA Communications.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.00.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,260 shares of company stock worth $1,404,992 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Torray LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in SBA Communications by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $354.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $326.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.20. SBA Communications has a one year low of $280.30 and a one year high of $391.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 166.48 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

SBA Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SBA Communications (SBAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.