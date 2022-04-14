Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,765,800 shares, a decrease of 51.5% from the March 15th total of 7,772,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Erste Group downgraded shares of Sberbank of Russia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

SBRCY stock opened at $0.52 on Thursday. Sberbank of Russia has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67.

Sberbank of Russia, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers deposit products; pension accounts; payment, transfer, brokerage, and asset management services; car, housing, education, and consumer loans; mortgages; debit and credit cards, and overdraft service; and refinancing products.

