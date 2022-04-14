ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ScanSource, Inc. serves North America as a value-added distributor of specialty technologies, including automatic identification and point-of-sale products, and business telephone products. Serving only the value added reseller, ScanSource is committed to growing specialty technology markets by strengthening and enlarging the value added reseller channel. ScanSource’s commitment to value added resellers includes offering a broad product selection, competitive pricing, fast delivery, technical support, sales training, customer financing and qualified leads. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised ScanSource from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ScanSource has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of SCSC stock opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $858.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.13. ScanSource has a twelve month low of $24.89 and a twelve month high of $40.83.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $864.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ScanSource will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 24.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in ScanSource by 9.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ScanSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in ScanSource during the 3rd quarter worth $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

