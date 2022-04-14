Scf Partners, Inc. Sells 1,438 Shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Stock

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) insider Scf Partners, Inc. sold 1,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $31,650.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,916.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Scf Partners, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

On Friday, April 8th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 1,984 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $43,707.52.

On Monday, April 4th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 3,817 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $89,737.67.

On Friday, April 1st, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 4,612 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $108,658.72.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 29,479 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $724,299.03.

On Monday, March 28th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 3,602 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $82,918.04.

On Thursday, March 24th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 6,906 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $163,257.84.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 600 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $14,532.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 303 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $7,484.10.

NYSE:FET opened at $22.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $28.50.

Forum Energy Technologies ( NYSE:FET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $148.10 million during the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 15.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

FET has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.