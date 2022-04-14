Scf Partners, Inc. Sells 1,438 Shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Stock

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) insider Scf Partners, Inc. sold 1,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $31,650.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,916.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Scf Partners, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 8th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 1,984 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $43,707.52.
- On Monday, April 4th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 3,817 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $89,737.67.
- On Friday, April 1st, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 4,612 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $108,658.72.
- On Wednesday, March 30th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 29,479 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $724,299.03.
- On Monday, March 28th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 3,602 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $82,918.04.
- On Thursday, March 24th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 6,906 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $163,257.84.
- On Tuesday, March 22nd, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 600 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $14,532.00.
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 303 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $7,484.10.
NYSE:FET opened at $22.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $28.50.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.
FET has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.
Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.
