Scf Partners, Inc. Sells 1,984 Shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Stock

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) insider Scf Partners, Inc. sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $43,707.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,314.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scf Partners, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 1,438 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $31,650.38.

On Monday, April 4th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 3,817 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $89,737.67.

On Friday, April 1st, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 4,612 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $108,658.72.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 29,479 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $724,299.03.

On Monday, March 28th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 3,602 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $82,918.04.

On Thursday, March 24th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 6,906 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $163,257.84.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 600 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $14,532.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 303 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $7,484.10.

NYSE FET opened at $22.52 on Thursday. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Forum Energy Technologies ( NYSE:FET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $148.10 million for the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 15.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,404,000 after buying an additional 1,355,397 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 305,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

FET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.

