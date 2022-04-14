Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €133.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($144.57) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($190.22) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €185.00 ($201.09) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($163.04) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($173.91) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($223.91) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schneider Electric S.E. has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €166.09 ($180.53).

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €141.84 ($154.17) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €145.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €152.40. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of €64.88 ($70.52) and a 12-month high of €76.34 ($82.98).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

