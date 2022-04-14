Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.330-$1.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

SCHN stock opened at $54.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.49. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1-year low of $35.34 and a 1-year high of $59.34.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is presently 11.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHN. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,548,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,213,000 after buying an additional 23,886 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 12,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,171.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 331,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,198,000 after buying an additional 305,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

