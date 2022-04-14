Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SBCF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

NASDAQ SBCF traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.39. The company had a trading volume of 160,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,047. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.55. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.69 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 35.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $381,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $290,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 21,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 48,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,625,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,269,000 after purchasing an additional 489,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

