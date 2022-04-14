Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) Short Interest Update

Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a growth of 284.8% from the March 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CNYCF opened at $0.09 on Thursday. Searchlight Resources has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07.

About Searchlight Resources

Searchlight Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, cobalt, gold, vanadium, nickel, and uranium deposits, as well as rare earth elements. The company holds interests in the Bootleg Lake gold property located near Creighton, Saskatchewan; the Duddridge Lake property situated to the northwest of La Ronge, Saskatchewan; and the Cameron cobalt property located in the north of North Bay, Ontario.

