Second Street Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTON) Short Interest Up 140.0% in March

Second Street Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS:CTON opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.73. Second Street Capital has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $1.40.

About Second Street Capital

Second Street Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It provides asset based lending to small and medium sized businesses, export trading companies, and small and medium sized homebuilders, developers, and investors. The company offers revenue participation asset based and mortgage loans, as well as preferred equity investments and senior secured loans.

